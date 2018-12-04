SaskPower says it does not yet know the cause of the outage that has left an estimated "tens of thousands" of people in Saskatchewan without electricity but confirmed its transmission system was damaged.

Jordan Jackle, a spokesperson for SaskPower, said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that hundreds of employees of the Crown utility are working to restore power.

Jackle confirmed the Boundary Dam, Shand and Poplar River power stations were all tripped. If the systems detect instability, it can cause them to trip, he said.

"The last I heard was that some of those could be back up very shortly here," he said. "Although they might be back up, we also have to ensure that we have the transmission infrastructure undamaged to the point that we can get that power from them as well."

Jackle was unable to provide an estimated time of repair. Workers are still trying to find a cause.

"At this point we are essentially thanking people for their patience as we work to restore power," he said.

By 5:32 p.m., SaskPower tweeted that it had already restored power to Regina, which is one of its priority areas. Soon after, Regina Catholic Schools tweeted all its schools will run as normal on Wednesday.

A tweet sent out at 2:50 p.m. indicates power has been restored to customers in the Estevan and surrounding rural areas. Wawota-area resident Blair Wilson said his power went back on around 4 p.m.

This map from SaskPower's website outlines the scope of the outage as of 2:45 p.m. CST Tuesday. Anywhere marked in red is considered an "unplanned" outage. (SaskPower.com)

A large area is impacted in regions just south of Prince Albert stretching east of Porcupine Plain and then down to the Yorkton region.

SaskTel working to keep networks online

A spokesperson for SaskTel noted the network runs on power but they had taken steps to ensure the network doesn't go down.

"We do have backup batteries at locations, but of course, batteries only last so long," Darcee MacFarlane said. "We do have a number of sites that are impacted and currently on backup."

Depending on the site, backup batteries at core sites can last as long as eight hours where smaller sites can last as long as four to six hours.

Frost is believed to be behind many of the issues SaskPower has had to address over the last few days according to spokesperson Jordan Jackle. (Submitted by SaskPower)

MacFarlane said generators are being mobilized to ensure the core network and priority sites remain running. She said staff will work to ensure generators remain "gassed up" in the event of a prolonged outage.

The voice service and wireless network are still up and running, MacFarlane said. She didn't know of anyone who had lost their services when she arrived for the press conference at 2 p.m.

"There would be priority in our core network to keep voice services going and to keep the wireless network going," she said. "There may be some smaller sites, if it's a prolonged outage, that we don't have enough generators for backup."

Enbridge monitoring situation

Enbridge is "closely monitoring the situation," which has impacted its mainline system, according to a statement sent to CBC News. There is no risk to public safety or the environment.

The outage caused temporary outages or reduced flow along the company's 1, 2a, 3, 4, 13 and 67 lines according to the statement

"Enbridge has offered any assistance it can provide to SaskPower," the statement read. "We have no timelines at the moment when operations will return to normal."

Classes cancelled

On Tuesday, Regina Public Schools cancelled classes at 33 of its schools, including all of its high schools, except for Sheldon Williams Collegiate and Campbell Collegiate, which still had power.

Regina Catholic Schools sent home students at many of its schools as well, except for St. Francis School, Ecole St. Elizabeth and St. Nicholas Schools where the power was on.

The outage has forced the University of Regina to cancel all classes today and this evening at its main campus and the College Avenue campus.

Hannah Eiserman, a student at the university, noted the day was supposed to be a big one for her.

"I have three final projects due today, and one of which is supposed to be handed in printed, and that's not going to happen, so that's a bit of an inconvenience," she said. "It's out of my control, there's not much I can do about it."

The Cornwall Centre mall in downtown Regina confirmed it would be shut down until power is restored.

Lots of people milling around here at the Cornwall Centre in Regina, which is pretty much shut down until this massive power outage is over. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ix9Y8RGdOJ">pic.twitter.com/Ix9Y8RGdOJ</a> —@BryanEneas

In Moose Jaw, city hall remained open thanks to a generator, but, indoor rec facilities were closed.

Dark chocolate

One Regina chocolatier spent the morning surrounded by large chocolate Santas.

"It's kind of creepy in here right now," said David Loblaw from Chocolates by Bernard Callibeaut. "It's kind of dark in here, and there are all these shadows of these Santas all around my shop here."

Power is out in Cathedral too. I'm in the dark with a 30-lb chocolate Santa. If <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> lasts too long, I'll be forced to start nibbling ...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CathedralVillage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CathedralVillage</a> <a href="https://t.co/cYFrLtjlhr">pic.twitter.com/cYFrLtjlhr</a> —@ChocRegina

Early in the outage, he tweeted a picture with a massive chocolate Santa Claus, saying he would be "forced to start nibbling" if the power was out for much longer.

Stay away from power lines

SaskPower warned people to stay at least 10 metres away from any power lines sagging with frost and to not remove it themselves. The company also warned people against using a generator in an enclosed room like a garage or home.

Jackle said some of the assessment can be done by computer in Regina, but he said there's really no substitute to getting crews in the field to observe and examine equipment.

He said that anyone who has lost power should call the outage line at 306-310-2220.

Jackle said this is key to helping the workers pinpoint the areas affected.