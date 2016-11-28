Potash downturn forces tough decisions, expert says after Nutrien layoff announcment

The resource economy in Saskatchewan felt the pain of downturns in the potash market and resulting cost-saving measures Wednesday, when Potash giant Nutrien announced that up to 750 employees at three of its Saskatchewan mines will be affected by temporary layoffs.

It's the latest move in an industry that has seen over-supply issues for years — and while marginal gains have Nutrien projecting a positive outlook, one Saskatchewan expert predicts the market will continue to suffer, at least for a few more years.

One of the goals of the merger of PotashCorp and Agrium that formed Nutrien was to produce $500 million in savings each year, but "you don't pull that out of the air," said University of Saskatchewan professor Brooke Dobni, who specializes in analysis of the province's potash industry.

"That's got to come from real differences and techniques and decisions."

Nutrien said in a statement issued on Wednesday the production downtime, slated to start in November, is in response to a "short-term slowdown in global potash markets."

Nutrien reported a net income from continuing operations of $741 million last year.

A second-quarter report this year indicated a net income of $858 million.

But to remain competitive in the industry, Dobni says Nutrien needs to improve its bottom line through measures like the temporary shutdown of the Allan, Lanigan and Vanscoy mines.

The company is competing with producers internationally "that are dumping potash onto the market at very cheap rates. We can't really do anything about that," he said.

Vanscoy has been one of the hardest-hit Nutrien sites since the market downturn. (Nutrien)

Potash mines in the province are becoming less efficient, Dobni noted. Companies have to go further and further from the mine site to bring potash in.

Labour has become more expensive and maintenance takes a toll on the mines' physical assets.

In the meantime, potash producers have no control over market trends and search for profitable strategies.

'They do think about the people'

Nutrien employees at the company's Vanscoy mine site have seen two sets of layoffs in the last year-and-a-half.

To employees and their unions, the layoffs cause concern and employment instability.

"We're disappointed that they continue to make these decisions at the expense of our members," said Darrin Kruger, the international staff representative for the United Steelworkers in Saskatoon, in an interview with CBC News. The USW represents workers at the Allan and Vanscoy sites.

But the potash giant has few options, Dobni says.

"They've got shareholders and stakeholders that are there and counting on them," he said.

"I can assure you that they do think about the people that are working for them."

Mining companies invest time and resources into training, he said, and in layoffs, they lose expertise and valuable employees.

If the market turns around, those specialized employees may already have been hired elsewhere.

And the market may change soon. It may not be this year or next, but there is still hope for Saskatchewan's potash industry to become more profitable.

Seven years ago, Dobni predicted the downturn would last seven to 10 years.

"We're in year number seven. So it's not done yet."