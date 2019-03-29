Poll finds 55 per cent of voters in Sask. would vote for Scott Moe

A new poll of Saskatchewan voters by Mainstreet Research says Scott Moe remains very popular.

For the past few months, Moe and the Sask Party have had the majority of support in the province.

Mainstreet surveyed 695 people living in Saskatchewan for two days in March. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.72 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

"Saskatchewan voters' preference remains stable with a majority of voters saying that they will vote for the Sask Party if an election were held today," said Joseph Angolano, Vice President of Mainstreet Research, in a news release.

"As has been the case for the last six months, the Sask Party have large leads in the all regions of Saskatchewan."

Meili lags behind

Among voters who identified themselves as either decided or leaning, Moe has a popularity rating of 55 per cent.

Meanwhile. the provincial NDP has been unable to make big gains in popularity.

Ryan Meili, leader of the Opposition NDP, has 31.2 per cent of the votes of people polled.

The survey asked 65 Saskatchewan voters whether they had a favourable view of leaders in the province. Scott Moe's lead is strong with a positive rating of +18.8.

Meili has a rating of -5.8% according to the poll.

Mainstreet is a public research firm that polls about all levels of government.