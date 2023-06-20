Sask. politicians wrong to oppose carbon targets, says environmental advocate

Saskatchewan politicians are calling federal emissions targets unrealistic, but one environmental expert says they're wrong.

He says those attitudes could cause Saskatchewan to be left behind in the new economy.

"It's just being used as a political weapon or talking point to continue this divide between the federal government and the provincial government. But that's not at all what we need to do. What we really need to do is co-operate," said Glenn Wright, a lawyer and board member for the Saskatchewan Environmental Society.

On Thursday, the federal government announced draft regulations for a net zero emission electrical grid by the year 2035.

Federal officials said 84 per cent of Canada's electrical grid is already powered by non-emitting sources such as wind, hydro and nuclear. They said there are billions worth of subsidies to help provinces.

In response, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe repeated an earlier criticism he has made. Moe said electricity generation is clearly under provincial jurisdiction, and the goals are unrealistic in a province such as Saskatchewan.

"We will not ask our residents to pay the extraordinary price for the federal government's divisive policies, nor will we risk the integrity of our provincial power grid to defy the laws of thermodynamics," Moe said in a statement.

Saskatchewan Opposition leader Carla Beck also issued a statement. She said the goals may have been achievable at one point, but they aren't anymore because of Moe's years of inaction on the issue.

She said Saskatchewan residents are already paying some of the highest power bills in the country, and it would be harmful to fully transition by 2035.

Wright said they're both mistaken. He said it can be done, and the new technologies will create jobs and help the economy.

Glenn Wright of the Saskatchewan Environmental Society says the federal electrical emission goals are achievable, and can be good for the economy. (Zoom)

"We know we have to do this in a way that benefits all Canadians, and it has to be done in a way that keeps energy costs sustainable. So I think it is a sustainable and bright future economy if we decarbonize," Wright said.

Wright has studied SaskPower's multi-year plans and he said the Crown utility's expansion of wind and other sustainable power "isn't far off" the targets announced by the federal government. The problem is Saskatchewan also plans to expand its natural gas generation.

Wright said the goals could be achieved by a small scale-back of natural gas and a ramp-up of wind and other methods.

He also wonders why Saskatchewan would risk losing billions worth of available subsidies to make the necessary changes.

Wright said he hopes Saskatchewan leaders will make decisions based on facts, not politics. He said their choice will be clear if they want to leave a healthy earth for their children and grandchildren.