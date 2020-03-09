Sask. police searching for $11K in stolen cattle drugs
Police are searching someone who stole more than $11,000 dollars worth of specialized drugs for cattle near Lanigan, Sask. this weekend.
Specialized drugs stolen from a business near Lanigan
According to RCMP, the theft happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, at a business along Highway 761.
The police say the drugs were unique and they are asking for anyone with any information to contact them.
Lanigan is about 125 kilometres south of Saskatoon.