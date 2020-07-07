Saskatoon Police Association says officers had previously dealt with suspect in arrest video

The Saskatoon Police Association says the video of a man getting pepper sprayed, punched and Tasered by officers tells only part of the story.

It's urging the public to hold judgment until all the facts are known.

The video of the July 4 arrest, made public July 6, has led to calls from members of the Indigenous Joint Action Coalition and Black Lives Matter YXE for the officers involved to be fired.

On Tuesday, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations added its voice.

It is calling on the Saskatoon Police Service to immediately review and amend its use of force policies.

"We are still healing the relationship between the First Nations community and the Saskatoon police following the Stonechild Inquiry. Incidents like this one continue to put a heavy strain on that relationship" FSIN Vice-Chief Dutch Lerat said in a news release Tuesday.

"While some recommendations were implemented from that inquiry, there are still instances of police brutality taking place at the hands of SPS members. This is why it is important to have an independent investigating body that looks into allegations of police brutality."

The Saskatoon Police Service said in a statement that the first officer seen in the video has been placed on leave until an initial review of his actions and his use of force can be completed. Further, the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission will be responsible for an independent investigation.

Heather Dimmick, who owns the Arrand Block apartment building on 11th Street East, previously told CBC she called the Saskatoon police non-emergency line after a tenant reported to her that a man was using their garden hose to bathe in front of the building.

On Tuesday, the police association said that was the second time that day officers had been called to deal with the man in the video.

President Dean Pringle said officers were not responding to a "wellness check" and had been called by a resident of the apartment building.

Officers had responded to a call earlier regarding the individual, who had been apprehended and released following a complaint he had exposed himself to a member of the community, Pringle said in a news release.

CBC asked the police service whether the man had been charged with indecent exposure. An emailed reply with the charges did not include indecent exposure.

A video of an arrest that took place July 4 in Saskatoon had prompted calls from advocates for officers to be fired. 5:39

Pringle noted that use of force never looks good.

"We believe our members should be held to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability, and we welcome the investigation that will be conducted by the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission," he said.

"We do, however, believe it's important for the public to know the context that's missing from the video that has been widely circulated."

The man has since been charged with resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, disarming a peace officer, mischief and possession of a controlled substance. He made his first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court Monday morning via telephone. Court heard he had been in possession of diacetylmorphine, an opiate, when arrested.

He was released and is set to be back in court on Aug. 18.