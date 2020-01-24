Sask. Penitentiary murder trial: Chris Van Camp's body bore more than 30 stab wounds

Moments after Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate Chris Van Camp was found dead in his bed, his cellmate, Tyler Vandewater, made a comment that took guard Rod Frank aback.

"He said, 'Relax, guys. Take it easy.' Almost a grin on his face," Frank testified Tuesday in Prince Albert Court of Queen's Bench.

Vandewater, 28, is accused of second-degree murder in the June 2017 death of Van Camp, 37. Vandewater's judge-only trial began Monday.

Frank said Vandewater appeared "very calm" and "very blasé" while being handcuffed after the discovery of Van Camp's body.

Court heard Tuesday that Tyler Vandewater, pictured, appeared 'very calm' and 'very blasé' while being handcuffed after the discovery of Van Camp's body. (Facebook)

"I know myself, after being in several uses of force, your adrenaline is pumping. There was no indication of that," Frank said.

Van Camp's autopsy report has been filed as a trial exhibit. According to that report, Van Camp's body had several wounds on his head, neck, chest and back, including more than 30 stab wounds. He died of blood loss.

A makeshift handle with blood and a metal shank labelled "home-made weapon" have also been filed as exhibits, though testimony so far has not established who the weapon belonged to.

Brian Pfefferle, Vandewater's defence lawyer, has said self-defence will be key to the trial, with Vandewater set to testify later in the week.

Frank said that when Vandewater was strip-searched soon after he was pulled from the cell, he had no signs of injury.

"There was not a scratch on him," Frank said.

No weapons were found on Vandewater either, Frank added.

'Nothing out of the ordinary'

Frank and another guard, Valerie McDougall, both testified that when they did an inmate count about an hour before Van Camp's body was found, Van Camp appeared to be breathing while sleeping in the cell's lower bunk.

"There was nothing out of the ordinary in there. Just two sleeping inmates," McDougall said.

"I was convinced I had two living breathing bodies in that cell," Frank said.

But under cross-examination by Pfefferle, Frank said he might have been wrong.

"Obviously he was dead at the time of the count. I believe he was.

"That's something that's been lingering in my mind."

Guards lifted a blanket to find Van Camp's body at around 8 a.m., according to court records.

Mother suing correctional service

The maximum security unit that was housing Van Camp and Vandewater was reserved for Terror Squad gang members and was full at the time, court heard.

The second bed in Vandwater's cell was the only bed available when Van Camp was returned to the prison after breaking the rules of his parole. The two men had bunked together before and were friends who ate and worked out together, guards said.

Lauren Laithwaite, Van Camp's mother, is suing the Correctional Service of Canada for negligence, claiming the Saskatchewan Penitentiary was improperly staffed and secured.

Laithwaite says Van Camp — who was recovering from a drug overdose — should never have been housed with Vandewater, a known violent offender.

Guards testified Monday that both men had agreed to share a cell again.

They also testified that since Van Camp's death, the prison has stopped double bunking inmates in the maximum security area.

Vandewater's criminal trial is expected to last all week.