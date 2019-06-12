Man serving manslaughter sentence gets 10 years for 'brutal, unprovoked' killing of inmate during Sask. riot

It was a nasty, violent attack in a nasty, violent place.

This is how Judge Daryl Labach described the penitentiary killing of 43-year-old Jason Bird. He was attacked by five men in his cell on Dec. 14, 2016, during a riot at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

In May, 28-year-old Kelfort Watatech pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was sentenced by Labach this week.

Bird had been stabbed and beaten in the attack. Watatech admitted to the stabbing.

"The attack was violent, vicious and relentless," Labach wrote in his judgment.

"It was five inmates swarming one in closed quarters. Mr. Bird was repeatedly struck and stabbed. He suffered injuries to his head, neck, chest and back," the judge wrote.

Jason Leonard Bird, 43, died at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert in the 2016 riot. (Holly Lynn/Facebook)

"The accused and others seized an opportunity to perpetrate a brutal, unprovoked and senseless act of violence on an unsuspecting victim who by all accounts was minding his own business and staying in his cell, while all hell was breaking loose in the penitentiary."

Labach sentenced Watatech to 10 years in addition to the 8½-year sentence he was already serving for a previous manslaughter conviction.

The judge also catalogued all of the elements that made the attack inexplicable.

There was no evidence that Bird had any history of altercations with any of the accused. There was no evidence that Watatech was impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the assault.

"It was suggested by the Crown that the accused and the others set upon Mr. Bird because he was not participating in the riot, but this was denied by the accused," Labach wrote.

"Despite denying this, the accused gave no reason why he went into Mr. Bird's cell and attacked him."