Inmate at Sask. Penitentiary dies in custody: Corrections Canada

An inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary has died while in federal custody, Corrections Canada said Saturday.

Leonard Montgrand died in the Prince Albert federal facility on Friday, the Correctional Service of Canada said in a news release.

The release did not provide any details on how Montgrand died.

He was serving an 18-month sentence for aggravated assault and had been incarcerated at the facility since Dec. 23, 2020, Corrections Canada said.

Montgrand's next of kin have been advised of his death and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service has also been notified, the federal agency said.

As with all cases, Corrections Canada indicated it will review the circumstances around Montgrand's death.