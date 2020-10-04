Sask. Party names Chris Guérette as new candidate for Saskatoon Eastview

The Saskatchewan Party has a new candidate in the electoral district of Saskatoon Eastview.

On Sunday, less than 24 hours after Daryl Cooper resigned, the party announced Chris Guérette, CEO of the Saskatoon and Region Home Builders' Association, will be taking his place.

"I am excited to join the Saskatchewan Party team and start talking to voters about our plan for a strong Saskatchewan," Guérette said in a news release.

"Over the first week of the campaign, Premier Scott Moe has announced a number of new ideas to continue Saskatchewan's strong recovery from the pandemic and make life more affordable for Saskatchewan people. It's a great plan and I can't wait to start my campaign."

The Sask. Party release outlined how Guérette has over 15 years of experience working in the housing, not-for-profit, health and education fields. In the release, Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe said he was pleased to welcome Guérette to the party's campaign.

"Chris has been a real leader in her industry and has been working to build a strong economy and a strong Saskatoon for many years now," Moe said in the release.

"I know she is also a tireless worker and she will be on the doorstep speaking with as many voters as she can over the last three weeks of the campaign."

Cooper, who was the original candidate for Saskatoon Eastview, resigned from the nomination on Saturday.

This is after it was made public that he was sharing unproven theories about the source of pandemics and, as first reported by Press Progress — a left-leaning online publication that bills itself "as a counter-balance to corporate ownership in Canadian media and the growing influence of right-wing think tanks" — was interacting with QAnon supporters online.