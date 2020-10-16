Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe touts economic record at Saskatoon campaign stop

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe was in Saskatoon today touting the party's economic record.

He spoke at Q-Line Trucking, a transportation company based in Saskatoon, and drew attention to how integrated Saskatchewan's economy is with the wider North American economy.

Pointing to a corn planter in Q-Line's lot, he noted that the planters are made in Saskatoon and shipped by a Saskatchewan company across the midwestern U.S.

"We most certainly are creating jobs in the private sector, and in the public sector infrastructure investments here in the province," Moe said. "That's a record we're very proud of. That's a record this province hasn't always had."

Moe pointed to infrastructure investments he said the government has helped make possible in the city, including support for the Gordie Howe Bridge, the Chief Mistawasis Bridge and the interchange at Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive.

In total, the Sask. Party says its government has invested more than $1.8 billion in infrastructure in Saskatoon.

Moe also noted government incentives for the manufacturing, processing and research sectors, as well as an investment to build Canada's first rare earth processing facility at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon.

He said if re-elected to a fourth consecutive term, his party will balance the provincial budget by 2024 without raising taxes.

"In fact, we're going to cut taxes in Saskatchewan," he said. "We'll cut the small business tax, we'll provide a tax credit to reduce the cost of your home renovations of up to $2,100 and we'll cut your power bill by 10 per cent."

'The proof is in the pudding'

The NDP has criticized the Sask. Party for hiring out-of-province contractors for big projects like the Regina Bypass, but both Moe and Gordon Wyant, the minister responsible for SaskBuilds, defended the party's record.

"Over 70 per cent of the work that was done on the Regina Bypass was done by Saskatchewan workers, by Saskatchewan companies," Wyant said.

Wyant pointed to Priority Saskatchewan, a division of SaskBuilds established in 2014, created to ensure procurement across ministries and the Crown sector follows best practices.

"The proof is in the pudding. Ninety per cent of procurement that was done by executive government over the last 18 months has been done from Saskatchewan companies."

Keystone pipeline 'a very important project'

On the topic of the upcoming U.S. election, Moe said his only concern if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins is what might happen to the Keystone XL pipeline. Biden has promised to kill the project if elected president in November.

"It's a very important project for ensuring Canadian energy can get down into the Gulf Coast and ultimately to global markets," Moe said, saying the pipeline would "enhance the competitiveness of the North American economy."

Moe said if he is elected again this month and needs to work with the Biden administration, he and other Canadian premiers would be in touch with governors of U.S. states along the Keystone route to advocate for the pipeline.

"We have a good relationship with our colleagues at our level," Moe said. "We have the contacts in the U.S. and we will be using them if we have the honour of forming government on Oct. 26."