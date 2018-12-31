Sask. outdoor New Year's Eve events continue despite cold warnings

The bitterly cold temperatures are keeping many Saskatchewan residents inside, but not Kevin Robinson.

The Saskatoon man hit the ski trails Monday evening and plans to go for a run today.

"Lots of people say I'm crazy. I take it as a compliment," ​Robinson said with a laugh.

Temperatures in much of the province sat below -40 C with the wind chill Monday morning, and are expected to drop again once the sun sets.

Environment Canada issued a weather alert for much of Saskatchewan Monday morning. (Environment Canada)

All outdoor New Year's Eve events appear to be going ahead as planned. The Meewasin Valley Authority posted a message on social media Monday assuring everyone that its Meewasin Rockin' NYE Party downtown is still on.

"We know it's going to be a cold one but we will have a bonfire roaring, warm-up shack and lots of free hot chocolate. Please dress extremely warm," it stated.

Events will include fireworks at 9 p.m., music by Joey Stylez and a chance to skate with members of the Saskatoon Blades.

Robinson, owner of Eb's Source for Adventure, said the key is to cover any exposed skin.

Saskatoon ski shop owner Kevin Robinson skis and runs in almost any weather. He said some call him crazy, but he takes it as a compliment. (submitted)

Jackets and other core layers, wind proof pants, big mitts and good boots are important, he said. Balaclavas, neck warmers and scarves will keep the cheeks from freezing.They'll also warm the air going to the lungs. Jackets and other core layers, wind proof pants, big mitts and good boots are important, he said. Balaclavas, neck warmers and scarves will keep the cheeks from freezing.They'll also warm the air going to the lungs.

"Keep everything covered up," Robinson said.

For extra protection, insert some disposable hand and foot warming packets in the gloves or boots, he said.

"I'd highly recommend that to keep the toes warm, especially if you're out there for a while skating," he said.