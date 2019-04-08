Northern business owner decries 400% commercial lease hike by province

A Cumberland House tour operator says the provincial government is jacking up her leasing fees by more than 400 per cent.

Michela Carriere, owner of Aski Holistic Adventures and Big Eddy Lodge, says her commercial lease rates are set to rise from $600 per year to more than $3,000.

"This land means so much more than just a business or commercial least to us. It's our livelihood. It's our culture. It's part of our whole community," Carriere said.

Tour operator Michela Carriere (right) hosted a Girls on the Land camp on the site of her family trap line near Cumberland House. (Submitted by Michela Carriere)

The land sits on a trap line near Cumberland House. It's been home to Carriere's Cree/Métis family for generations.

Carriere's grandfather and his brothers fought in the Second World War. Like other Indigenous veterans, they were denied land and benefits given to other veterans. They survived by continuing to trap and fish on the land now used by Carriere and her family.

Carriere hosts hunting parties in the wildlife-rich Cumberland Delta. She also gives tours for visitors from around the world and Saskatchewan school groups.

Participants in the Girls on the Land Retreat near Cumberland House learn about plants and animals of the Cumberland Delta. The camp is hosted by tour operator Michela Carriere. (Submitted by Michela Carriere)

"I'm taking them out and I'm teaching them about the medicines. I'm teaching them about hunting, gathering and living off the land," she said. "It's about values and skills you can't teach in the classroom, but they're really valuable."

Other outfitters and northern rice farmers are saying the same thing. Carriere said she hopes the government will agree to a compromise. She's willing to pay an extra 5 or 10 per cent a year, but said a 400 per cent hike is just not realistic.

Provincial government officials said fees haven't increased in more than a decade and, "no longer provided a fair return to the province" for Crown land. The new amounts are a better reflection of market value, they said.