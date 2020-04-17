Sask. expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday afternoon

Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are expected to announce a new round of community restrictions on Wednesday afternoon. One Saskatoon doctor says bold, immediate action is required.

"What's needed is a bigger, more dramatic action that kind of shakes up the model a bit and lets people know we are taking this seriously. This is a crisis situation, or has become one, and we all need to act together as soon as possible," Saskatoon neurologist Paul Masiowski said.

The government announcement was initially scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but was postponed for a day. Masiowski said any delay will cause more infection, illness and death.

"I'm willing to trade an extra day, though, for something that's decisive and bold in terms of the measures taken. I fear that a lot of what's happened so far has been incremental, a kind of death by a thousand cuts - a drip, drip, drip of small, steady changes."

Saskatchewan COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb, with nearly 3,000 known active cases across the province as of Tuesday. More than 100 people are in hospital, including 20 in intensive care units.

A food bank, a safe consumpion site and other services for Saskatoon's vulnerable population have been shuttered after positive cases. Many schools are operating on reduced schedules or have closed. The virus is spreading rapidly through urban and rural care homes, northern villages, First Nations and elsewhere.

Saskatoon neurologist Paul Masiowski says the Saskatchewan government needs to take bold action to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Submitted by Paul Masiowski)

Premier Scott Moe is self-isolating after a potential recent exposure in a Prince Albert restaurant. Fred Sasakamoose, a member of the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nationone and one of the first Indigenous hockey players to make it to the NHL, died this week after contracting COVID.

The virus' rapid spread was predicted two weeks ago by Masiowski and hundreds of other doctors who signed the first of two open letters to Moe and Shahab.

"If more is not done to change our course we are confident that winter will bring overflowing hospitals, cancelled surgeries, overwhelmed health-care providers and needless death," stated the Nov. 11 open letter.

It's not clear what Wednesday's new restrictions will look like. Last weekend, Moe said he was against a full lockdown of the province, stating it would be disastrous for the economy.

Last week, the province made masks mandatory in indoor public spaces across the province and restricted indoor private gatherings in people's homes to five people.

Visits to long-term and personal care homes were also suspended in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus to vulnerable people.

Masiowski and others have called for a temporary closure of known high-risk venues such as nightclubs and bars, where masks are not required when drinking together. He said no one ever wants any businesses to close, but the long-term economic pain will be far greater if the virus is not controlled.

In a recent social media post, Masiowski said it's clear that both the government and the public let their guard down after case counts fell over the summer and early fall. He hopes everyone now realizes how urgently things need to change.

"When a situation changes drastically, it's hard for any of us to break out of our previous way of thinking quickly and decisively enough to make a difference," Masiowski wrote this week.

Some have also taken issue with a recent Saskatchewan Health Authority chart listing the top-10 locations for community spread. The top item, at 25 per cent, is "recreation facilities," combining sports facilities with bingo halls and casinos. Some say the latter two should be combined with restaurants and bars.

It's possible Saskatchewan will take inspiration from its neighbours.

On Tuesday, Alberta announced its latest plans to limit the spread of the virus. Premier Jason Kenney said all indoor gatherings would no longer be allowed and Grade 7 to 12 students would switch to online learning from Nov. 30 to the end of their winter break.

Only 10 people will be allowed to be present at weddings and funerals in Alberta. Banquet halls, auditoriums and children's play spaces will be closed.

Moe and Dr. Shahab are expected to address Saskatchewan at 3 p.m. CST.