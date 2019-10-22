'Maybe it's just not our time': NDP shut out in Sask. in federal election

The NDP lost every race in Saskatchewan, the province of its birth, during Monday's federal election.

That included Saskatoon West, where incumbent Sheri Benson had won comfortably in 2015. With most polls reporting Monday evening, it appeared Conservative candidate Brad Redekopp defeated Benson by more than 3,000 votes.

""I'm not sure what it means in the bigger picture. You look and say, 'Could there be things we could have done differently?'" Benson said following a concession speech to supporters at the Saskatoon Masonic Temple.

Benson said she called Redekopp to congratulate him.

She speculated that some Saskatchewan people may have voted Conservative to register their displeasure nationally.

Another NDP candidate at the Masonic Temple, Saskatoon University's Claire Card, said they're all disappointed.

"We thought we'd do better. Maybe it's just not our time," Card said.

Card said Canadians needed more time to get to know NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

"I think the narrative people had in their heads about someone who maybe wears a turban, it was wrong," Card said. "He was just a regular Canadian."

Longtime provincial NDP MLA David Forbes said he fears people here will be poorly served with one party representing the entire province.

"I'm really disappointed," Forbes said.

Saskatoon NDP MLA David Forbes said he's 'really worried' about the absence of NDP members from the province in the federal parliament. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Earlier in the day, at polling stations in Saskatoon West, few voters mentioned the individual candidates. Some talked about policy, but most said the party leaders were the deciding factor.

Robyn Quewezance said she voted NDP because of Singh's debate performance.

"I was going to vote for Trudeau, but then he and Scheer just argued with each other," she said.

Devon Aulie said he voted Liberal after taking a quiz and then doing other research.

"If I'm being honest, I don't pay close attention to federal politics. Liberal resonated most with my opinions," Aulie said.

Doug Pocha said he voted Conservative because "it's good for business, good for the economy.

"I know there's a lot of emotion in our federal politics, my goodness," he said.

"As much as I respect the environment and I respect other folks' opinion, moving forward in progressive business is what it's all about. I give all the candidates best wishes."

In the 2015 election, Benson took 40 per cent of the vote in Saskatoon West. Conservative candidate Randy Donauer finished second with 33 per cent of ballots cast, and Liberal Lisa Abbot captured 24 per cent for third place.

In this election, with 138 of 152 polls reporting, Redekopp had captured 49 per cent of the vote to Benson's 40, with Liberal Shah Rukh in third at 7 per cent.