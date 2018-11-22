Opposition NDP concerned about 'secretive' Sask. library review

The provincial opposition is raising concerns over a review of the provincial library system.

Last year, the provincial government announced its decision to reverse $4.8 million in budget cuts to libraries across Saskatchewan. The announcement meant the provincial library-to-library loan program was able to continue.

The decision was made after protests were held at various MLA offices across the province.

After the cuts were reversed, the provincial government announced it would hold a review of library funding led by Canora-Pelly MLA Terry Dennis.

NDP Education Critic Carla Beck says she is concerned about the secretive nature of the review. Beck said members of the public weren't allowed to attend meetings between the province and regional libraries.

She said Freedom of Information requests filed by the party have come back heavily redacted.

"As early as February, we put in a Freedom of Information request requesting any background progress on that review," said Beck. "Whole pages were redacted with no information."

Beck is concerned the provincial government is looking for another way to cut money to libraries.

"We don't want this to be something that is released before Christmas and goes under the radar, and then we are looking at a budget bill in the spring that again cuts our library," she said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Gord Wyant says the province will hold public forums on libraries once the first part of the review process is complete.

"We want to hear the voices not just from people in the library sector," he said. "The public will have theirs as well."

The results of the first part of the review is expected to be released in December.