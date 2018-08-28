NDP says it's getting stonewalled in hunt for answers on Saskatoon Legal Aid office cuts

The Opposition NDP says the Saskatchewan government needs to come clean on the discussions around the decision to make cuts to the Saskatoon Legal Aid office.

Earlier this summer, the Saskatchewan Legal Aid Commission announced that the Saskatoon office would be losing six support positions and that three vacant lawyer positions would not be filled.

Justice critic Nicole Sarauer says the NDP made an access request to get any correspondence between the commission and the Ministry of Justice.

It was denied.

On Tuesday, she said Justice Minister Don Morgan "is already refusing to provide the necessary resources to fix the problem and now we're seeing that the Sask. Party won't provide any transparency around whether or not they have discussed closing the office."

Justice spokesperson Drew Wilby said it would not be appropriate for the department to comment on the denied request.

"This request is better directed to Legal Aid as the freedom of information request was not submitted to the ministry," he wrote in an email to CBC.

Sarauer still believes the justice minister could, and should, reveal the discussions around the cuts.

"The buck ultimately stops with Minister Morgan. It's his job to ensure that we have a strong justice system, it's his job to ensure that we have access to justice in this province," she said.

"The minister of justice should have some knowledge as to what's going on in important justice institutions like Legal Aid."