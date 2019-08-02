Sask. NDP criticizes mounting costs of legal fight against carbon tax

The provincial government has said its legal fight against the federal carbon tax wouldn't cost taxpayers a cent, but it's now saying the final bill will likely run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

That's not sitting well with Sask. NDP leader Ryan Meili.

"We do have an honesty problem with this government where they will only tell part of the story or not tell the truth right off the bat. And that's unfortunate," Meili said.

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili is criticizing the Saskatchewan government for initially saying its legal fight wouldn't cost taxpayers any money. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Earlier this year, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the federal government's ability to impose carbon pricing. The Saskatchewan government appealed, and the Supreme Court of Canada is scheduled to hear the case Dec. 5.

Meili said he's been asking for more than a year about the price tag for the carbon tax fight and was told the cost was zero. This week, both Justice Minister Don Morgan and Premier Scott Moe gave the general estimate of hundreds of thousands of dollars for the province's legal fight.

Saskatchewan wouldn't be in this position if the provincial government had a plan for carbon pricing and controlling emissions, Meili said. The federal government imposed the tax on provinces such as Saskatchewan that didn't meet its criteria on introducing some form of carbon pricing.

Premier Scott Moe said the first case was handled by government lawyers, so taxpayers didn't pay for any outside legal counsel. But when other provinces agreed to join Saskatchewan in its fight at the Supreme Court, costs mounted, he said.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe addresses media at Gibson Energy in Moose Jaw on Aug. 1, 2019. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

A carbon tax would cost Saskatchewan's economy far more than the legal challenge, argued Moe, saying it would have a negative effect on manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas and other industries.

"Those [legal] costs in retrospect and in comparison to what the carbon tax will cost the economy in this province are absolutely miniscule," Moe said.