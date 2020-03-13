'Bigger things' than hockey, Sask. GM says as coronavirus concerns cancel minor hockey across Canada

All minor hockey across Canada has been cancelled for the rest of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials say.

Hockey Canada cancelled all of its sanctioned activities across the country effective Friday until further notice.

"This wasn't something that we wanted to do," said Saskatchewan Hockey Association general manager Kelly McClintock.

"[We didn't] want to take the game away from young boys and girls who are playing. It's all about their safety and health, and let's all do our part in preventing the spread of this virus."

McClintock said the association has had phone conferences with Hockey Canada on a daily basis as the situation has evolved and changed over the past weeks.

Saskatchewan Hockey Association GM Kelly McClintock says the decision to cancel the rest of the season was all about the safety and health of everyone involved in the sport. (CBC)

He said a number of provincial health ministries had called for hockey to be shut down and municipalities have been closing arenas.

"We had to make a decision right across the country so that it was applicable to everybody," he said.

Everything from Junior A hockey down has been cancelled.

"I would say the majority of people are very understanding," McClintock said. "But there is the odd person who thinks we're crazy."

But he said hockey needs to take a backseat when it comes to this pandemic.

"I love hockey. It's what I do for work. It provides my family with a living. But you have to remember it's just a game as well, and there's bigger things that are more important than hockey."

The Regina Pats and other WHL teams will not play until further notice. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

The Saskatchewan Hockey Association had a number of camps planned for April, which involved about 500 boys and girls. They have also been cancelled.

"We've got to do some new planning now and have a number of different plans depending on how long this goes," McClintock said.

Minor hockey is just one of many sports and other activities that have been cancelled.

Here some others:

WHL

The Western Hockey League has suspended its season until further notice.

That means no games for the Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders and Swift Current Broncos.

"We will continue to monitor ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19," WHL commissioner Ron Robison said in a statement. "Our goal is to return to play when it is safe and reasonable to do so."

NLL

The National Lacrosse League has suspended its season until further notice, which means no more Saskatchewan Rush games in the near future.

Saskatchewan Rush games have been suspended until further notice. (Submitted by Saskatchewan Rush)

Soccer

The Saskatoon Youth Soccer Inc. has cancelled this weekend's Xtratime Sports Soccer Locker Mini SISCO Tournament.

The tournament is the end of the indoor season and was to involve 1,300 athletes, from ages four to nine.

The Saskatchewan Soccer Association said any large events should be postponed.

Track

The Kinsmen Indoor Games, which were to be held this weekend at the Field House in Saskatoon, have been cancelled.