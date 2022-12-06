Sask. man wanted for wounding RCMP officer arrested in Edmonton after 2-year hunt: RCMP

The hunt for a man who wounded a Mountie near Biggar, Sask., two years ago, has led to a massive fentanyl bust in Alberta, RCMP say.

Police arrested Kurt Miller, 42, in Edmonton last month after tracking him across the Prairies.

In May 2020, police were preparing to raid a farm north of Biggar, a town about 90 kilometres west of Saskatoon, when someone opened fire, RCMP said. One officer was hit, but the wound was not life-threatening.

Officers arrested two men — including Miller — and a woman. The woman has since been released with no charges.

Miller was also released, but he skipped his final court appearance and vanished.

Miller, who was suspected of selling drugs in Biggar, Brownlee, Sask., Saskatoon, Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., had been on the run ever since.

RCMP had been hunting for Miller, shown here, for two years. (RCMP)

But RCMP from Moose Jaw, Sask., Saskatoon and Red Deer were able to track Miller to Edmonton November.

On the night of Nov. 3, members of the RCMP's warrant and enforcement team, while doing proactive patrols in Edmonton, spotted a man leaving a trailer and placing bags in a vehicle, then driving away.

Police stopped the vehicle near Whyte Avenue and 105th Street, in Edmonton's Old Strathcona neighbourhood, and found Miller in the back seat

Miller, the driver and a female passenger were arrested, but only Miller remains in custody, police say.

Police later searched the vehicle and found a suitcase and duffle bag containing drug preparation equipment and about 10.6 kilograms of what police suspect to be fentanyl.

Miller will be in court in Saskatoon later this week.