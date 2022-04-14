Sask. man sentenced to life in prison for triple murder of his parents and son

A Prince Albert, Sask. man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to killing his parents and his son almost two years ago.

Nathaniel Kenneth Carrier also admitted to the attempted murder of his daughter.

Nathaniel Kenneth Carrier was facing three counts of first-degree murder in the March 29, 2020 deaths of Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, who were both 56, as well as seven-year-old Bentlee.

Carrier pleaded guilty in Court of Queen's Bench earlier this year. Carrier also admitted to the attempted murder of his daughter, Kendrah, who was five at the time.

He received three life sentences — one for first degree murder and two for second degree murder, court officials said. They will be served concurrently, with no chance of parole for 25 years. He was also given a 15 year concurrent sentence for the attempted murder of his daughter.

He received a lifetime ban from owning firearms and is prohibited from contacting a number of the victims' family members, the official said.

Police have said they were called to the home on March 29, 2020, after friends and relatives went to check on the family. The children had spent the weekend in the care of their father as had been the case on multiple occasions.

Officers discovered the three bodies and the girl, who was still alive. She was taken in critical condition to an Edmonton hospital, where she had multiple surgeries.