Sask. man charged with making, sharing child pornography

Saskatchewan's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has charged a 21-year-old man with child pornography offences.

On Tuesday, police arrested 21-year-old Drake Lacerte and seized his cell phone. A laptop was also seized from a different home.

Lacerte made his first court appearance in Prince Albert provincial court Wednesday, charged with making, making available and possessing child pornography.

The unit's investigation began earlier this month, when officers started investigating a person who was posting and sharing child pornography over the Internet.

Police eventually identified a home on the Little Red River First Nation where they believed the offences were happening.

The ICE unit is made up of investigators from the RCMP, Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert police.

The Little Red River First Nation is located 160 kilometres north of Saskatoon.