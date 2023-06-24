Sask. man arrested in Alberta for fatal hit and run of 1-year-old boy

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man wanted for the fatal hit and run of a one-year-old boy.

Police requested the public's help Friday morning in finding Mervin Poorman, 33, of George Gordon First Nation.

Later, Friday evening, police said they located and arrested Poorman at a residence in Cold Lake, Alberta.

Investigators allege he was at the wheel of the pickup truck that struck and killed the boy Thursday evening on George Gordon First Nation. EMS declared the child dead at the scene.

Poorman is facing charges for failing to stop after an accident resulting in death and driving while prohibited, police said.

Police say they're uncertain when Poorman will be returned to Saskatchewan or when he will first appear in court.