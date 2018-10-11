Single moms given chance to raise kids in safe, affordable home as 12-unit Regina housing project opens
Gabriel Housing project 1 of 6 low-income housing projects across Sask. receiving provincial, federal funding
A dozen single parents in desperate need of a place to sleep will now have a permanent place to live in Regina.
The Gabriel Housing Corporation's 12-unit rental housing project for hard-to-house single parents and their children officially opened on Thursday.
"This was an opportunity for us to look after what we thought was one of our priorities, which is young mothers," said Gabriel Housing CEO Doug Moran.
"Who knows where they are living. They are couch surfing, they are living with parents. This way they are independent."
The project is part of a $2.39-million funding initiative by the federal and provincial governments to deliver more affordable housing across the province.
This funding will help create 30 affordable housing units through six projects in five communities, including the Gabriel location.
"At any given time Gabriel Housing Corp. has 200 families on their waiting list," Moran said. "To whittle that down by 12 is a small step, but a step worth taking."
Gabriel is partnering with Eagle Heart Centre to provide the young mothers with support services in addition to the housing.
Other locations receiving low-income housing funding include:
- $570,000 to Gabriel Housing Corporation — four units for hard-to-house families in Regina.
- $470,000 to Oxford House — two five-bed co-housing units in Regina for individuals living independently who require some supports.
- $465,000 to River Bank Developments for their Homes of Hope project, consisting of four single-family homes for larger families in Prince Albert.
- $450,000 toward the development of two single-family units in La Loche and Île-à-la-Crosse under the Trades Training Program, operated by local housing authorities.
- $434,000 to the Lighthouse for 10 co-housing spaces for individuals who can live independently with limited support in Saskatoon.
