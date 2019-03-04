SNC-Lavalin affair tests loyalty of Saskatchewan Liberal

As the SNC-Lavalin affair continues to play out in Ottawa, there are signs the scandal may be putting strain on the Liberal party's base in places like Saskatchewan.

"I felt that we were a little bamboozled," said party member Darlene Okemaysim-Sicotte in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Okemaysim-Sicotte's disillusionment grew after former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould testified before the House of Commons justice committee last week. The company faces charges of fraud and corruption. Wilson-Raybould described a campaign by senior members of the Prime Minister's Office to pressure her into reaching an agreement with SNC-Lavalin to help the firm avoid criminal prosecution.

Okemaysim-Sicotte said she believes Wilson-Raybould.

"She's a lawyer. She's been a prosecutor … and she was pretty thorough on what she saw, and what she heard."

Liberal Party member Darlene Okemaysim-Sicotte says the SNC-Lavalin affair caused her to question her loyalty to the party. (CBC)

Tension felt at local political rally

Okemaysim-Sicotte, an Indigenous woman living in Saskatoon, said that she continued to ruminate on the SNC-Lavalin affair over the weekend as she attended a rally in support of Bill C-262, an effort to ensure that the laws of Canada are in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

"I was really feeling really aware of my energy…everybody could feel the tension that had been going on after her [Jody Wilson-Raybould's] testimony. I felt that everywhere, especially as an Indigenous person and people know what your politics are, what you stand for. I just felt a little bit discouraged at the end of that event," Okemaysim-Sicotte said Monday.

"I was feeling uncomfortable about wanting to stay on."

That uncertainty, however, has eased thanks to Jody Wilson-Raybould. The now-former attorney general has not given up on the party, confirming over the weekend that she would run in the federal election this fall and that she would indeed run as a Liberal.

"The bigger heart in me is going to support all the good things that they're trying to do," said Okemaysim-Sicotte.

Political opponents appear less forgiving.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has suggested that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should step down. Scheer is also calling for a police investigation. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has called for a public inquiry.