Sask. judge rejects jail time for homeless Swift Current woman who sold 3 pills she found in dumpster

A Swift Current judge says a homeless woman who sold three pills she found in a dumpster should not go to jail.

Judge Karl Bazin rejected a 16-month jail sentence recommended by the Crown and defence at Roxanne Gordon's provincial court sentencing hearing in August. Instead, he imposed a suspended sentence.

Gordon, 41, had pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

In a written decision, the judge said that the lawyers had failed to take into account the impact of Gordon's Aboriginal background when arriving at a sentence.

"Neither the defence nor the Crown realized Ms. Gordon had Aboriginal ancestry when negotiating her sentence," Bazin wrote.

"In fairness to both counsel, Ms. Gordon does not physically present as having Aboriginal ancestry."

Gordon went to the Gordon Residential School and then, later, to the Maryville Residential School. She said that she was sexually abused at the schools.

"While she was in residential school, at the age of 14, she realized she could get money or substances in exchange for sex. Her residential school experience combined with her low average cognitive functioning resulted in her becoming a child prostitute," Bazin wrote.

She sold her body for drugs and money for a decade.

At the time of the drug dealing offence, Gordon and her partner were staying in a tent in a friend's yard.

"One day while "dumpster-diving," Ms. Gordon found some medication in the garbage. Because she and her husband needed money for food and for the 'the place they were staying,' she decided to sell three pills," he wrote.

"This is the level of poverty Ms. Gordon was experiencing when she decided to sell three pills she found in a dumpster."