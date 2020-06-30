Sask. chief meeting with Prince Albert police about arrest video

The chief of the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) says he is disturbed by a video showing a Prince Albert, Sask., police officer throwing a man to the ground while onlookers yell "Don't do that!" and "We've had enough of it!"

PAGC Chief Brian Hardlotte is scheduled to meet with police officials Tuesday afternoon to discuss the video.

"We are disturbed by the use of force used by the officer in the video. It is hard to see our Indigenous people treated aggressively like this, and I have serious questions about what happened and why it happened this way," Hardlotte said in a written statement.

According to a Prince Albert Police news release, police were called to the scene last Friday at approximately 8 p.m. CST after reports that a man was attempting to fight multiple people.

Watch the video here:

Indigenous leaders say they're disturbed by a video showing a Prince Albert, Sask., police officer throwing a man to the ground. 1:32

The officers involved have not been disciplined or removed from duty, said Prince Albert Police spokesperson Charlene Tebbutt. No investigation is underway, she said.

"We're at the very early stages. We really want to listen first," Tebbutt said.

She said the physical takedown technique shown in the video "is something that is being taught to new recruits and police officers as part of their job duties."

In the video, posted to a Facebook group called Rez R Us, a man is pressed against the hood of a police car by an officer in a parking lot. The officer tells a second man to back away, and he does. Another officer arrives and handcuffs the second man.

The camera then pans to the first man just as the officer throws him to the ground face first, hands restrained behind his back.

Yells and screams can be heard off camera as the man hits the ground.

Two people shout, "Don't do that. Don't do that!"

Another says, "This is a beautiful country. Don't do that. We've had enough of it!"

Another voice yells at the police to be "respectful." The officer, now crouched with the other officer on either side of the prone, handcuffed man, looks up and shouts back toward the camera "Yeah, so why's he fighting me?"

Someone off camera replies, "Be nice. Let's work together." The handcuffed man is taken to a police cruiser.