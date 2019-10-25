CMHC predicts moderate Sask. housing market rebound in next year

Canada's national housing agency thinks construction starts and house sales are both expected to improve in Saskatchewan starting next year.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) released its fall 2019 Housing Market Outlook on Thursday.

The corporation believes anywhere between 700 to 1,400 new homes will be built in Regina next year and 1,300 to 2,000 new homes built in Saskatoon.

"Both single-detached and multi-family starts will recover from their recent lows and post gains over the next two years, supported by continued growth in employment, income and population," reads the report.

However, house prices are expected to stay relatively stable in both cities for the next two years.

Average prices for homes are expected to range from $290,000 to $300,000 in Regina and $320,000 to $326,000 in Saskatoon next year.

The uptick in growth is expected after a sharp downturn in both cities forecast for this year.

Forecast numbers from 2019 estimate housing starts ranged from 425 to 800 for Regina and 850 to 1,450 for Saskatoon.

"This represents a downward revision to our forecast for 2019 since last fall as higher construction costs, rising interest rates and regulatory impacts have had a far greater moderating effect on housing demand than previously anticipated," read the report.

In Saskatoon, expanding neighbourhoods in the northeast, southeast and western area are expected to accommodate new building.

In Regina, construction is expected to be bouyed by multi-family homes like condominiums and townhouses, as buyers continue to look for lower-priced homes.

