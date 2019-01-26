Appeal dismissed for man convicted of assaulting girlfriend during Sask. highway chase

Saskatchewan's highest court has rejected a man's appeal of his conviction and sentence from a domestic violence case that played out on highways west of Regina.

Aaron Murphy was given five years in prison after he was found guilty in December 2017 of four charges.

Murphy's trial heard that he was spotted in May 2016 arguing with his girlfriend inside a truck in Regina and later struck her as he fled west from police at speeds reaching 210 kilometres an hour.

A cruiser rammed his truck to slow it down before the woman jumped out, and the chase ended when the truck was forced into a field just outside Moose Jaw.

During his trial, the court heard this is the third time he has been convicted of harming the same woman.