Sask. health care professionals warning about medical supply thefts from hospitals

Workers in Saskatchewan's health system are hearing about alleged cases of surgical masks and other protective equipment being stolen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Service Employees' International Union (SEIU) West, which represents about 11,000 health care professionals in the province, received a memo this week from the Saskatchewan Health Authority regarding stolen supplies.

Union president Barbara Cape said she wasn't pleased with the memo's tone and lack of detail, but that she's more concerned that protective equipment is going missing.

"If those supplies go missing, it is my members who are without supplies, who need them the most," said Cape.

The memo did not specify where the thefts happened or who was responsible, but said the authority was investigating.

Meanwhile, a speech language pathologist at the Saskatchewan Health Authority is trying to organize donations of critical equipment like N95 respirator masks to help with any shortages.

Jennifer Cameron-Turley said the N95 masks seem to be in short supply and was told staff have now started locking them up after they began to disappear.

As someone who regularly works near people's mouths, Cameron-Turley said it's very important that everyone has the correct gear to stay safe.

"If you don't have the proper equipment, you're putting yourself at risk or you're putting the patient at risk which is a terrible position to be in," said Cameron-Turley.

Cape said there was a general shortage of protective equipment across the entire health care system, including extended care homes.

"They're being sort of rationed out in home care, in long-term care," she said.

"We're getting ready for the surge. At what point do we start behaving in a way that shows that we are taking this seriously?"

On Tuesday, the health authority said it would accept donations of unopened, sealed boxes of non-latex gloves, disposable gowns and masks.

It asked that donations not be made directly to health facilities, but at drop-off points, which would be announced in the next few days.

Donations of cloth masks and gowns would not be accepted.

Two weeks ago, the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses spoke out about a general shortage of N95 respirators, which are believed to do a better job of blocking the COVID-19 virus than other masks.

Calls to the Saskatchewan Health Authority were not immediately returned.