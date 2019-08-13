Sask. Health Authority issues request for proposals for 'whistleblower hotline'

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking businesses to submit proposals for an anonymous hotline that would allow employees to blow the whistle on bad behaviour.

The proposal was posted on SaskTenders, a government website that allows companies to bid on upcoming projects.

According to the document, the authority is asking for companies to bid on a hotline service where employees and others can come forward with information on people who have violated policies, codes of conduct or legal requirements.

It asks proposed companies to answer a number of questions, including whether the telephone line will be answered by skilled interviewers and whether interviewers will be able to speak multiple languages.

It also asks companies to describe how the health authority can ask followup questions to the individual callers without compromising their confidentiality.

It goes on to state that "Time is of the essence" in the contract and that the company would need to immediately notify the authority of any delays in setting up the system.

Calls to the Saskatchewan Health Authority were not immediately returned.

Companies have until Aug, 30 to submit a proposal.