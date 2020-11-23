Sask. Health Authority sends out special alert about Prince Albert, Sask., restaurant

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has sent out a warning to anyone who visited Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar in Prince Albert, Sask., earlier this month.

The authority says people who visited the restaurant from Nov. 12-16 are asked to self-isolate for 14 days and arrange for testing.

The alert, which was issued Sunday, made it clear that parents and children were both asked to isolate.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it had closed its doors on Saturday after one of its workers tested positive. The post said the restaurant would be re-opening after given the green light from the health authority.

While alerts like this were once commonplace, the health authority announced last week it would no longer be publishing the long list of possible COVID-19 transmission locations, as the virus was now everywhere in the province.

The authority said it would now only notify the public if all contacts could not be notified within a 48-hour period and if there was an increased risk to the public.

The notice reminded everyone that people could develop symptoms from two to 14 days after being exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who was at the restaurant is asked to call HealthLine 811 or a doctor and nurse practitioner and apply for testing.