Sask. Health Authority puts visitor limitation in place for Saskatoon hospitals, care homes

In the face of rising COVID-19 numbers, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is restricting visits to long-term care homes and other facilities in Saskatoon for at least the next two weeks.

On Tuesday, the Saskatoon region had 20 new cases of COVID-19, and 101 active cases in total, making it the province's most active region.

The health authority said family visitation was being limited to keep people safe.

"The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly," read a statement from the authority.

"These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe."

The restrictions will be in place until at least Nov. 3, when they will be reassessed.

Visitors will be allowed tfor compassionate reasons, including supporting people in end-of-life care, major surgery, critical care, pediatrics, long-term care residents whose care needs are not met, or patients with specific challenges.

Anyone who visits one of the facilities will have to go through a health screening, including a temperature check and filling out a questionnaire. Visiting family will have to wash their hands going in and out of the facility, and will have to wear a mask.

