Sask. Health Authority urging Phase 1 vaccine patients to make registrations soon
Health authority says eligibility will open up to other patients soon
The province's health authority is asking people aged 70 or older to register for their COVID-19 shots right away, before eligibility opens up for other people.
Under Phase 1 of Saskatchewan's vaccine plan, people over the age of 70, some health-care workers and people 50 or older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District can make an appointment to get a shot either online or on the phone.
In a news release, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) asked that eligible people make their appointments soon before more age groups get added to the system.
The SHA said eligibility will be opening up to other groups in the coming days. According to the province's website, Phase 2 of the vaccination plan is expected to start in April, and will expand by ten-year increments, starting with people aged 60-69.
New clinics will be added as vaccinations become available.
The news release noted that there were still appointment slots available across the province, including Regina, which has seen a high number of variant cases.
The province's telephone line (1-833 SASKVAX) is also reporting shorter than average wait times, and can be a good option for people without a health card or people who can't book online.
Most appointments being made right now are booking into the first week of April.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.