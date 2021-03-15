Sask. Health Authority urging Phase 1 vaccine patients to make registrations soon

The province's health authority is asking people aged 70 or older to register for their COVID-19 shots right away, before eligibility opens up for other people.

Under Phase 1 of Saskatchewan's vaccine plan, people over the age of 70, some health-care workers and people 50 or older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District can make an appointment to get a shot either online or on the phone.

In a news release, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) asked that eligible people make their appointments soon before more age groups get added to the system.

The SHA said eligibility will be opening up to other groups in the coming days. According to the province's website, Phase 2 of the vaccination plan is expected to start in April, and will expand by ten-year increments, starting with people aged 60-69.

New clinics will be added as vaccinations become available.

The news release noted that there were still appointment slots available across the province, including Regina, which has seen a high number of variant cases.

The province's telephone line (1-833 SASKVAX) is also reporting shorter than average wait times, and can be a good option for people without a health card or people who can't book online.

Most appointments being made right now are booking into the first week of April.