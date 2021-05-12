Sask. Health Authority lowers vaccine eligibility to people over 26
Drive-through clinics available in Lloydminster, North Battleford and Saskatoon on Wednesday
The age eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to drop across Saskatchewan. On Wednesday, anyone 26 years old or older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine eligibility remains at 18+ for people living in northern Saskatchewan.
As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan had given out 530,307 COVID-19 vaccines.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is also opening up a number of drive-through clinics across the province over the next several days:
Saskatoon
Prairieland Park (Entry from St. Henry Avenue only)
Drive-Thru Site
Open Wednesday May 12-Friday May 14, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Lloydminster
5521 49 Avenue (Exhibition Grounds)
Drive-Thru Site
Open Wednesday May 12, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
North Battleford
391 Yellowhead Highway #16, West of Battleford
Drive-Thru Site
Open Wednesday May 12 AND Friday May 14, 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Regina
International Trade Centre - Evraz Place (Entry from Northbound Lewvan Drive only)
Drive-Thru Site
Open Friday May 14, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
35 Davin Crescent (Argyle Park Community Centre)
Walk-In Site
Open Thursday May 13, 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Martensville
901 3rd St North (Northridge Centennial Community Centre )
Walk-in Site
Open Wednesday May 12-Thursday May 13, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ogema
100 Government Road (Heritage Hall)
Walk-in Site
Open Thursday, May 13, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Yorkton
240 Wellington Avenue (St. Mary's Cultural Centre)
Drive-Thru Site
Open Thursday, May 13, 11:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
Numerous pharmacies across the province are also giving out vaccinations. For a list of locations, click here.