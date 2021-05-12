Sask. Health Authority lowers vaccine eligibility to people over 26

The age eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to drop across Saskatchewan. On Wednesday, anyone 26 years old or older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine eligibility remains at 18+ for people living in northern Saskatchewan.

As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan had given out 530,307 COVID-19 vaccines.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is also opening up a number of drive-through clinics across the province over the next several days:

Saskatoon

​​​Prairieland Park (Entry from St. Henry Avenue only)​

Drive-Thru Site

Open Wednesday May 12-Friday May 14, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Lloydminster

5521 49 Avenue (Exhibition Grounds)​​

Drive-Thru Site

Open Wednesday May 12, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

North Battleford

​391 Yellowhead Highway #16​​​​, West of Battleford

Drive-Thru Site

Open Wednesday May 12 AND Friday May 14, 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Regina

​​​International Trade Centre - Evraz Place (Entry from Northbound Lewvan Drive only​)​

Drive-Thru Site

Open Friday May 14, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

35 Davin Crescent​​ (Argyle Park Community Centre)​

Walk-In Site

Open Thursday May 13, 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Martensville

901 3rd St North​ (Northridge Centennial Community Centre ​)

Walk-in Site

Open Wednesday May 12-Thursday May 13, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ogema

100 Government Road​ (Heritage Hall)

Walk-in Site

Open Thursday, May 13, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Yorkton

240 Wellington Avenue (St. Mary's Cultural Centre)​​

Drive-Thru Site

Open Thursday, May 13, 11:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Numerous pharmacies across the province are also giving out vaccinations. For a list of locations, click here.