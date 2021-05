Sask. Health Authority flags increased COVID-19 risk at event on Saskatoon's Cherry Lane

A week-long event at a large rental mansion in Saskatoon has been flagged for increased COVID-19 exposure.

The event, which was held by Generation NXT between May 9-16, was attended by someone who was infectious with COVID-19.

The event was held at 5 Cherry Lane in Saskatoon's Riverside Estates, touted as Saskatoon's only rental mansion on its airbnb page.

Anyone who was at the event is asked to self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure.

People showing symptoms are asked to call HealthLine 811 or their doctor if they develop symptoms.