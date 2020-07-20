Sask. Health Authority flags Cut Knife restaurant, locations around Swift Current, as potential COVID-19 risks

The province's health authority has put out an advisory on a restaurant in west-central Saskatchewan.

Officials say a person who visited the Country Roads Motor Inn dining room in Cut Knife, Sask. between July 13-16 was likely infectious with COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the person was in the restaurant each day from noon to 1 p.m. CST.

The health authority said anyone in the restaurant near those times should be self-monitoring for symptoms for 14 days after their visit. Cut Knife is located 172 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Swift Current businesses listed in advisory

On Sunday, the SHA also put out a notice for a number of businesses in the Swift Current, Sask. area.

The following list of businesses are all locations where there could have been a risk of exposure.

Wholesale Store, Swift Current, July 6, 4 p.m.

Kruse Glass, Swift Current, July 6, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 6 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Dollarama, Wheatland Mall, Swift Current, July 6, between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Credit Un​​ion, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times

Dickson A​​gencies, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times

Rexall Pharmacy, Swift Current, July 7, multiple times

Walm​art, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.

Canadi​​an Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.

K Motel, Swift​​ Current, July 8

Canad​ian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 1:00 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 5:00 p.m.

Scully's Food, Ponteix, July 10 around 4:00 p.m.

Canadi​an Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time.

The health authority noted that some people in the area had experienced discrimination, and said it was unacceptable.

Previously listed businesses in Swift Current and area have been tested and are believed to not have an increased risk of exposure.

People can also get referred for a COVID-19 test by calling 811.

The health alert was sent out as a precaution to make sure people at the restaurant are aware of the situation.

The health authority reminded the public that universal testing is now available across Saskatchewan.

The public was also reminded to wash their hands frequently and try to stay 2 metres apart from people outside your household at all times.