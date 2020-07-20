Sask. Health Authority flags Cut Knife restaurant as potential COVID-19 risk

The province's health authority has put out an advisory on a restaurant in east-central Saskatchewan.

Officials say a person who visited the Country Roads Motor Inn dining room in Cut Knife, Sask. between July 13-16 was likely infectious with COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the person was in the restaurant each day from noon to 1 p.m. CST.

The health authority said anyone in the restaurant near those times should be self-monitoring for symptoms for 14 days after their visit.

People can also get referred for a COVID-19 test by calling 811.

The health alert was sent out as a precaution to make sure people at the restaurant are aware of the situation.

The health authority reminded the public that universal testing is now available across Saskatchewan.

The public was also reminded to wash their hands frequently and try to stay 2 metres apart from people outside your household at all times.

Cut Knife is located 172 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.