Sask. Health Authority flags 2 Saskatoon businesses in latest COVID-19 alert

Two stores in Saskatoon were likely visited by someone who tested positive with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority sent out an alert about a visit to the Old Navy store at Preston Crossing on Aug. 30 between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The authority also sent out a warning about the Hudson's Bay store in Midtown Plaza on Sept. 7 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at those stores are asked to immediately self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms. They are also asked to contact HealthLine 811 to set up testing.

People who aren't showing symptoms are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.