Sask. government unanimously votes to amend Constitution in CP Rail tax battle

The basis of a lawsuit between Canadian Pacific Railway and the Saskatchewan government will move to the floor of Parliament.

On Monday, the province unanimously voted in favour of amending the Constitution as it relates to the Saskatchewan Act.

Minister of Justice Gord Wyant says the province wants to remove a section that exempts Canadian Pacific Railway from paying certain taxes.

The national railway company is suing the province for $341 million over the tax exemption, saying it wants a return of taxes paid to Saskatchewan.

The exemption was first put into legislation in 1881 after Canada and CP reached an agreement to build a transcontinental railway.

However, the province argues the tax exemption was rescinded in 1966, in a letter between the former C-P president and the federal transportation minister.

Because Saskatchewan voted in favour of amending the Constitution, it now has to be passed in the House of Commons and Senate.

Wyant says he's confident the resolution will pass this session.