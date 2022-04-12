Sask. government announces more than $5.5M to create more training seats for future health-care workers
Money will create more than 550 new post-secondary seats across 18 programs: gov't
The Saskatchewan government says it will spend more than $5.5 million to create more than 550 total new post-secondary seats in 18 programs for people looking to get into careers in health care.
The spending, announced Tuesday, is part of the government's Health Human Resources Action Plan. It is meant to increase training capacity at the province's post-secondary institutions and reserve seats for Saskatchewan students in highly specialized programs in other provinces.
The province said in a news release that the money will lead to more in-province training spots for jobs including medical laboratory assistant, continuing care assistant, primary care paramedic, licensed practical nurse, pharmacy technician, clinical psychologist, physical therapist, and mental health and addictions counsellor.
It will also purchase more seats for Saskatchewan students outside the province in specialized programs including respiratory therapy, magnetic resonance imaging technology, diagnostic medical sonography, occupational therapy, electro-neurophysiology, cardiovascular perfusion, speech language pathology and environmental public health.
The government said this announcement builds on previous funding from 2022-23 meant to add 150 nursing seats in Saskatchewan's registered nursing, registered psychiatric nursing and nurse practitioner programs.
Saskatchewan students can access financial aid, including loans, grants, bursaries and scholarships, the province said, along with up to $20,000 in tax credits for those who stay in the province through the graduate retention program.
The Health Human Resources Action Plan is expected to spend more than $60 million to add more than 1,000 health professionals to the province's system over the next few years.
