$30K of stolen gas, fake ads top latest list of theft within Sask. government

The provincial government's latest list of losses from fraud or theft includes missing EMS radios, fraudulent advertising and corruption at Saskatchewan's apprenticeship commission.

The information comes from Saskatchewan's loss reports, a regularly released list of money reported missing from government agencies.

Stolen gas

A long-time employee at SaskEnergy has been fired after it was discovered the person was misappropriating gasoline for personal use.

The Crown corporation believes more than $30,000 worth of gas went missing between 2004 and this year.

The province said it is trying to recover the money from the employee.

SaskEnergy is working to better monitor its vehicles and develop follow-up protocols.

The employee is subject to a union grievance process.

Fake ads

The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency reported it had spent $3,700 on advertising provided by a fraudulent vendor.

The money was spent between the summer of 2016 to January 2018.

The cancer agency has decided against trying to get the money back, due to the small amount of money lost and the assumed location of the alleged fraudster.

The agency is now trying to strengthen its controls around verifying outside businesses it works with.

Missing applications

An employee of the Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission has resigned after allegedly taking registration fees and applications from clients and not submitting them.

About $11,900 was discovered missing, although $1,485 has been recovered so far.

The matter has been turned over to police.

Stolen radios

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has reported three two-way EMS radios have disappeared and are believed to be stolen.

Officials tried to track the radio's transmission and discover their location, but were unsuccessful.

The incident has been reported to the RCMP.

The health authority says it is trying to improve its procedures around property.

Misused card

About $5,000 was reported stolen from the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure after a card was used to make personal purchases.

The employee was fired and the matter has been turned over to the police.

The ministry is trying to get the money back and has recovered $2,941 so far.