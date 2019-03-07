Sask. government, opposition spar over housing program
Critic says Headstart on a Home program caused glut in housing stock
A provincial housing program did little for low-income families and caused a glut of overpriced homes on the market, according to Saskatchewan NDP MLA Cathy Sproule.
In the legislature Thursday, Sproule said the government's Headstart on a Home program gave builders millions in subsidies, but didn't lead to nearly enough affordable housing units.
She said the market was flooded with averaged-priced homes out of reach for those on low incomes. She said it also flooded the market with housing stock, contributing the the current slowdown in construction.
"They've made our housing market much, much worse due to oversupply," Sproule said
Crown Investments Corporation Minister Minister Joe Hargrave said he's proud of the program. He said it created hundreds of construction jobs. He says it helped to alleviate the acute housing shortage across the province.
"We're very proud of what we've done," he said. "It's been good for the people of Saskatchewan."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.