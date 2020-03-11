Sask government makes new contract offer to teachers
The Saskatchewan government has made a new contract offer to Saskatchewan’s teachers.
Offer comes as limited job action set to begin Thursday
The government outlined its offer in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The offer includes a $1,500 one-time payment in the first year and a two per cent salary increase in each of the next three years.
The government says the offer would put their salary well above the Western Canadian average for teachers' salaries.
There will also be extra funding to address concerns over class size.
This announcement comes as teachers are set to begin limited job action Thursday.
Teachers will come to work 15 minutes before class and leave 15 minutes after school ends, which could cause the cancellation of many sports, music and other extracurricular events.
