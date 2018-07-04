Sask. government establishes cannabis fines, including $200 ticket for smoking in public

Recreational marijuana is going to be legal this fall, but not without rules about who can use it, where and when.

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government released its structure of fines around the legal use of cannabis. The fines range from $200 to $2,250.

"These new regulations that apply to cannabis are similar to current rules regarding alcohol," it said a news release.

The fines include:

A $200 ticket for smoking in public or in a campground where there's a cannabis prohibition. The same fine applies for possessing or sharing more than 30 grams of dried pot in a public place.

It's a $300 fine if you're a minor caught buying, using or sharing pot. The same amount applies if you're caught sharing or smoking in a vehicle.

It's a $750 fine for anyone caught selling or giving cannabis to a minor.

The stiffest fine, $2,250, is for people in licensed outlets caught selling to a minor, or not demanding proof of age.

The government says the fines will not kick in until the provincial act comes into effect this fall.

Until then, the recreational use is illegal.

Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority says it's beefing up staff on the enforcement side to deal with legalized pot.

It has 13 positions.

They include a branch director, manager, four cannabis inspectors, four licensing specialists, a policy analyst, a financial analyst and part time administrative support.

The positions are mix of permanent and two-year terms.