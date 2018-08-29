Sask. gov't details new climate change rules for 'large industrial emitters'

The province announced new emissions "performance standards" Wednesday for more than 40 "large industrial emitters" that, if successful, are expected to reduce the province's overall emissions by 1.1 per cent by 2030.

The industrial facilities affected currently generate 11 per cent of the province's total emissions, or 8.5 million tonnes, according to the government. The standards announced Wednesday are expected to reduce that portion of the province's emissions by 10 per cent by 2030, which amounts to a 1.1 per cent reduction in the province's overall emissions.

The standards, which will gradually increase over the years, are part of a larger plan that is expected to cumulatively reduce Saskatchewan's greenhouse gas emissions by 5.3 million tonnes by 2030.

Producers will be able to choose from several options to fulfil their obligations, including offset credits, best performance credits and a technology fund, the government said.

Some industries, such as potash, coal and uranium mining, are expected to reduce "emissions intensity" by five per cent by 2030, while some upstream oil and gas producers are expected to reduce it by up to 15 per cent.

Doing its own thing

Saskatchewan has not signed on to the federal government's carbon tax plan.

The province's own plan, dubbed the "Prairie Resiliency Strategy," has come under scrutiny from the federal government.

When Saskatchewan first announced the broad contours of its plan last December, Federal Minister of Environment Catherine McKenna posted on Facebook that it "wouldn't hit our standard because it applies only to heavy industry instead of being economy-wide."

Saskatchewan's own environment minister, Dustin Duncan, said in the press release that while his ministry will keep the federal government updated, it will not submit its plan for federal assessment.