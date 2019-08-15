'Not the recommended procedure:' Sask. gas station owner breaks leg trying to stop thieves

It's a decision that Trent Riel now regrets.

Riel broke his leg Tuesday morning while trying to stop two men from driving away without paying for gas at his family's Tempo station in Holbein, Sask.

Riel said he became suspicious when the driver entered the station, then wanted to leave to ask if his friend in the truck wanted anything.

The driver then ran out of the store, fired up his truck and tried to get away.

That's when Riel says sprung into action.

"I reached in the window, and I figured I might try to just grab the keys or something and shut him down," he said. "I kind of got caught up in the ledge there and then he sped off."

Riel was still hanging on when the truck pulled a U-Turn and threw him from the truck, breaking his leg.

Now in hospital, Riel needs surgery and will need bars and screws put in above his knee.

RCMP have released surveillance footage of the suspect as well as the truck he was driving in. (Submitted by Saskatoon Police)

"It was probably not the recommended procedure," said Riel. "I'm sorry I tried to stop him because I got injured."

The truck sped off, travelling west on Highway 3.

RCMP are searching for a black Ford F-350 Harley Davidson Edition. Police have released surveilance video of the person they suspect was responsible.

Riel's family has owned the station since 1972 and said thefts like this rarely happen.

One of the men was wearing a black Atlanta Braves baseball cap with a red brim, a black hoodie with large white text in the front and glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Holbein is located 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

