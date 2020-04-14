Saskatoon, Regina fringe festivals cancelled for 2020

The Saskatoon Fringe Festival and Regina International Fringe Theatre Festival have been cancelled this year due to the impact of COVID-19.

The group running the annual Saskatoon event, 25th Street Theatre, made the announcement Tuesday after a vote by the group's board of directors.

The festival had been scheduled to run in the Bridge City from July 30 to Aug. 8.

"This was not a decision that was made lightly," executive director Anita Smith said in a news release.

"We are aware of the impact that this cancellation will have not only on our community, but on the theatre artists who rely on the Festival to generate income."

Smith said the organization paid out about $125,000 in ticket sales to theatre artists last year.

The Regina International Fringe Theatre Festival was also cancelled. It was scheduled to run July 8 to 12.

The two cities now join the growing list of fringe festivals that have been cancelled across Canada.