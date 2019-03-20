Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says the province expects to bring in a higher-than-expected surplus this year.

In the provincial mid-year report released Wednesday, the province is forecasting a $37.4 million surplus, an increase of $3 million from what was expected in the budget.

The government expects to bring in $15.4 billion in revenue this year, a 2.2 per cent increase from budget forecasts.

"We are on course with our financial plan," Harpauer said in a news release. "We continue to manage spending carefully, invest in priorities, and help keep our economy strong."

The province said higher federal transfers, resource revenues and income from government-owned businesses are helping with the surplus.

Spending is also forecast to be over the projected budget, at an increase of $326 million, or 2.2 per cent. The province said pension expenses account for almost all of the increase.

Pressures on the health care system were also blamed for higher spending.

Saskatchewan's net debt is forecast to come in at $12 billion, a decrease of $370 million from the budget.

The province said its net debt, as a percentage of GDP, is forecast to be among the lowest in Canada.