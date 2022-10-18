Prince Albert Grand Council to explore policing options for First Nations through agreement with Sask., Ottawa

Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council joined federal and provincial public safety ministers on Monday to sign an agreement to prioritize community safety and possibly explore self-policing.

Hardlotte, alongside the ministers, signed a letter of intent described as "an agreement to explore new, community-oriented ways to deliver police services and improve safety in First Nations communities."

Prince Albert Grand Council represents 12 First Nations and 28 communities, including James Smith Cree Nation, and the letter was signed at the PAGC annual general assembly.

"[It's] a document to make our communities safe, if we work together," said Hardlotte in Prince Albert, Sask.

The agreement is not legally binding, but it signifies the formation of the PAGC Public Safety Implementation Team, which will explore culturally-appropriate public safety initiatives tailored to each community's specific needs.

Brian Hardlotte, Grand Chief of the Prince Albert Grand Council, the tribal council representing James Smith Cree Nation, said work was underway to start a feasibility study related to First Nations policing among the 12 communities he represents. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

The team's consultation work is set to begin in 2023, according to Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

"It will be supported with the resources that are necessary," he said. The consultation work will inform a feasibility study, and what follows the feasibility study will be programs, initiatives and possibly the creation of self-administered policing services — if that's what the communities want.

Mendicino said the work is meant to empower Indigenous communities to determine their best path forward.

Chief of James Smith speaks

Wally Burns, chief of the James Smith band of James Smith Cree Nation, also spoke in Prince Albert after the letter of intent was announced. He and leaders of the other two JSCN bands have been advocating for a local police force to better serve their community in the wake of the mass stabbings on Sept.4 in the community.

Burns said the agreement is an important step forward in improving community safety, as he reflected on the trauma from the mass killings. Eleven people were killed and 18 others injured during the attacks.

"I don't want to see this happening to another community. It hurts. It hurts so much," Burns said.

Before the letter signing, Burns and Mendicino met with family members of victims killed in the mass stabbing on James Smith Cree Nation.

The politician said it was a meeting he won't forget.

"This is a community that remains awash in grief, and trauma, and loss, but there is also perseverance and real strength."

Other local leaders from JSCN — Robert Head, chief of Peter Chapman band, and Calvin Sanderson, chief of the Chakastaypasin Band — also met with the minister.

Focus on healing, prevention

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, they said the emotional pain from the stabbings is still raw for many in the community.

The devastation is motivating them to focus on healing and prevention, including by their continued lobbying for a local police force. They said officers who come from the community and are stationed there could be key in improving community safety.

This would mean people responding to calls for help would be familiar with the land, the people and the history. They could also respond to crises within minutes.

Chief Sanderson noted time was of the essence during the mass stabbings on Sept. 4. However, the closest RCMP detachment is in Melfort, Sask., — more than a half an hour's drive away.

"If we had our own security or our own peacekeepers, we could have saved a lot of lives."

The chiefs said that since the stabbings, people remain on edge. There are members acting as security and patrolling the community. However, they are limited in what they can do, especially when it comes to confronting violent crimes.

Mendecino said he understands the urgent need to support local Indigenous-led policing programs.

He pointed to work already underway by the federal government on legislation that would recognize Indigenous-led policing as an essential service in Canada with sustainable, long-term funding. He said these efforts — and efforts to address root causes of crime and violence — continue to be a priority for the government, but offered no timeline on when the legislation process would be complete.

He said consultation and collaboration with First Nations communities across Canada is key in its development, and that process is still underway.